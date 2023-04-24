List of top 13 banned, challenged books for 2022

According to ALA, the number of book challenges in 2022 nearly doubled the 729 book challenges that were reported the previous year.

WASHINGTON — Libraries and books are at the center of conversation across the country, and one of the biggest talkers is censorship. The American Library Association (ALA) has released the latest list of banned and challenged books that show LGBTQ+ themes as being the most targeted.

ALA condemns censorship and works to defend everyone's right to read under the First Amendment. Each year, the organization compiles a top 10 list of the most challenged books to inform the public of what is happening in libraries and schools. This year the top 10 is a top 13.

In 2022, ALA documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources. This is the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA started compiling data about censorship in libraries over 20 years ago.

Here's a look at ALA's 'Top 13 Most Challenged Books of 2022':

"Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe The book received 151 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson The book received 86 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison The book received 73 challenges for depiction of sexual abuse, EDI content, and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"Flamer" by Mike Curato The book received 62 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"Looking for Alaska" by John Green The book received 55 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky The book received 55 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content, depiction of sexual abuse, drug use, and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison The book received 54 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie The book received 52 challenges for profanity and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez The book received 50 challenges for depiction of abuse and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas The book received 48 challenges for claims of being sexually explicit.

"Crank" by Ellen Hopkins The book received 48 challenges for drug use and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews The book received 48 challenges for profanity and claimed to be sexually explicit.

"This Book Is Gay" by Juno Dawson The book received 48 challenges for LGBTQIA+ content, providing sexual education, and claimed to be sexually explicit.

