FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Based on technology patented by Colorado State University, a Fort Collins startup has invented a device that lets you feel on your tongue information typically associated with our eyes and ears.

The Cthulhu Shield is a circuit board connected to a flexible mouthpiece that has small electrodes that sit on the tongue. Electrical impulses are sent to the tongue in response to data from mobile applications, sensors or a computer.

"You can write your own sketches and computer programs and smartphone apps to create different types of sensations on your tongue," Sapien LLC President JJ Moritz said. "And those sensations can communicate audio information ... or visual information."

Moritz likens the translation of visual information on your tongue to someone drawing a picture on your hand using their finger. For audio information, he compares it to an equalizer's bouncing columns of light pressed against your tongue.

The sensation is like pop rocks or a gentle buzzing.

Sapien has been focused on the best ways to turn those touch sensations into audio messages for the brain. "Over time, you can actually learn to associate those feelings with different sounds and start to piece together words and sentences," Moritz said.

It's not a replacement for earbuds. It's more like braille for sounds. Instead of letters and words, each of the sensations and patterns represent a different sound.

"Over time, it's kind of like reading," Moritz said. "Where, when you started to read, you'd to look at it letter by letter. And then you could kind of piece it together. But after reading for years, you can just look at a line and kind of know what it means."

So, why the tongue?

Moritz says the tongue has a lot of nerve fibers.

"It's very sensitive, and there's a lot of brain power dedicated to processing signals from the tongue and also controlling the tongue," he said.

Sapien is ultimately trying to develop a tactile hearing aid for people who are deaf or hard of hearing who can't benefit from traditional hearing aids or cochlear implants.

