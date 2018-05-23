Most people aren't zoologists, so allow me -- someone who is also not a zoologist -- to tell the story of a really great orangutan habit you may not have heard of.

On Facebook this Tuesday, Denver Zoo primate keepers Cindy and Catherine posted some information and photos about how the 'tans (is that a cool nickname?) get ready for bed.

Orangutans, which are among the most intelligent primates, construct elaborate sleeping nests each night to get to sleep.

At the Denver Zoo, the helpful humans provide things like sheets, blankets, twigs, vegetation, hay and wood wool for the orangutans to use in their nest.

Here's where it gets cute: Each animal has its own "style", the zoo says, when it comes to nest building, but that doesn't mean there's an equal amount of time spent on them.

"Some are very elaborate, including toys, sticks and boxes," the post read. "Others are bit lazier and prefer to make the bare minimum nest and just steal someone else’s nest."

Orangutans who steal? Sounds like a Discovery show waiting to happen.

In the wild, orangutans start with their nest building by finding a suitable tree. From there, they pull branches together to make a foundation and later add bends smaller, leafy branches onto it to form a "mattress."

After this, orangutans stand and braid the tips of branches into the mattress, adding to their nest's stability.

So there's your daily dose of primate knowledge! Go forth with your day.

