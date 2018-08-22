DENVER - Rockies fans have plenty to be excited about as the team battles for first place in the NL West in late August. But one Coloradan sees some room for improvement when it comes to the fan experience.

Collin Ingram was watching a broadcast of the series in Atlanta over the weekend when the commentators applauded the talents of the Braves’ live organist. It prompted him to send a tweet directly to the Rockies.

“@Rockies how many retweets for you to buy an organ and let me be the Coors Field organist next season?” he wrote.

Minutes later the team responded, “5,280,000.”

HELP ME PLEASE. COORS FIELD NEEDS AN ORGANIST pic.twitter.com/C5Gvc3ysyj — Collin Ingram (@CollinIngram) August 19, 2018

That prompted a flurry of retweets that as of Tuesday night have amassed to well over 110,000 retweets.

“I didn’t think it was that good of tweet when I made it so it’s wild that this is easily the most popular tweet that I’ve had. By, like, a mile,” said Ingram who explains it was just a joke. “Yeah, a lot of people have been texting me who I haven’t talked to in years. I think people think I am going to have unlimited Rockies tickets after this. So, they’re trying to get in on that action.”

It’s a seemingly impossible task to reach the lofty goal set by the Rockies but there are many people who want to see him play despite knowing nothing about Ingram.

“Nobody bothered to ask if I know how to play the organ,” he said.

Ingram is actually a record producer. But he does not know how to play the organ. He paid a visit to the Sanctuary Church in Denver on Tuesday to test out a newly installed organ. He shows some raw talent, stringing together enough notes to resemble Take Me Out to the Ball Game.

“You’ve seen me play now. Just one inning. One inning playing organ at Coors Field. That sounds fair, right?” he laughed.

The Rockies got rid of their live organist years ago. The Braves organist that inspired Collin to send his tweet said he could come down to Atlanta for a few pointers.

© 2018 KUSA-TV