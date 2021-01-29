The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls now has a display of Apodaca's success.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday.

The Post Register reported that Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum in exchange for the autographed donation.