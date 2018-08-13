Let’s get this out of the way: sorry ladies, it appears that Hugh Jackman will not be in Colorado to take part in what’s likely to be an epic video.

But, Wolverine himself did take the time to offer some encouragement to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, which extended an invitation that he join them in a lip sync challenge video featuring music from “The Greatest Showman” (which he stars in).

Jackman recorded a special video message for the sheriff’s office on Monday and told them to share the final result with him.

“I cannot wait to see it, because I know that you’re gonna bring it,” Jackman said.

Since there are worse things to do on a Monday morning than look at Hugh Jackman, this short video has gotten 508,745 views in five hours.

You can watch his message below:

