9NEWS Anchor Kim Christiansen is typically calm, collected and mellow.

But, when she had to record her lines as the voice of the Denver International Airport train, she freaked out a little.

More than 75,000 people cast their votes in DIA’s contest for who will replace retired 9NEWS Anchor Adele Arakawa as the voice of the trains.

Kim and Colorado Avalanche announcer Alan Roach came out victorious.

The pair spent a few hours at Denver’s Side 3 recording studio Thursday laying down more than 40 phrases.

Kim said she was honored … even though she was very nervous.

