Colorado crisis line continues record-breaking volume during pandemic

DENVER — Colorado Crisis Services continues to see a record-breaking number of calls and texts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state said Monday, topping 24,800 services in October alone.

The agency said calls and texts to the crisis line have steadily increased during the pandemic with volume up more than 33% between March and October compared to pre-pandemic volume.



"With the ongoing pandemic, economic downturn, natural disasters and social unrest, it's been a very challenging year for people across our state," said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health, which oversees Colorado Crisis Services.

Crisis line staff answered more than 800 calls and texts each day in October, the agency said. Throughout the pandemic, anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide have remained top reasons for contacting the crisis line.



If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Learn more at coloradocrisisservices.org.

