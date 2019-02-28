DENVER — Glenn Beach is fighting back against early onset Parkinson’s disease through boxing.

The Fort Collins native was diagnosed by doctors in 2014 after experiencing symptoms that were affecting the left side of his body. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. Symptoms include muscle rigidity, tremors, and changes in speech and gait.

"I started illustrating symptoms in January of 2013," Beach said. "Tremors on the my left side. Some stammering in my speech. We obviously knew something was wrong."

After his diagnoses, Beach said doctors prescribed medication and general exercise to help the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. However, he said he felt a bit helpless with dealing with a disease that has no cure.

"It’s a hard pill to swallow," he said. "I was fearful for the future. Being able to support myself and my family and stay functional."

Early onset of Parkinson's disease is rare. About 10 percent to 20 percent of those diagnosed each year in the U.S. are under age 50, according to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

"The normal age span for people being diagnosed for Parkinson’s is the late 60s, early 70s," Beach said.

Beach said he knows time is not on his side with the disease.



"I got 30 or 40 years ahead of me that I have to figure out what I’m going to do with myself," he said.

Beach said that's why he found Rock Steady Boxing. Rocky Steady Boxing is a non-contact boxing class designed specifically for Parkinson’s patients. The program targets balance, speed, speech and dexterity -- functions of the body that people with Parkinson's disease can struggle with over time.

Beach credits the workout program with helping him turn his life around dramatically and improve his declining motor skills.



"Someone presented me the Rock Steady Program. And I started looking into the availability in Colorado, and it wasn’t available," he said.

The former computer service business operator turned to one his clients, a former mixed martial arts professional fighter, for help.

Ryan Schultz is the owner of Trials Martial Arts and Fitness in Fort Collins where he teaches Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai and kick boxing programs to people of all ages.

"[Schultz] says, 'We are going to get this program started, and we are going to start with you,' and he reaches behind the counter with a set of boxing gloves," Beach said.

Schultz said adopting the program at his gym was something he felt compelled to do.

"It’s very important that they find some activity that challenges them," Schulz said. "That gets them out and moving on a daily basis. And this is just one option for them."



Trials Martial Arts has offered the program for about two years. The Rock Steady class is growing in popularity, with more people with Parkinson's disease joining the workouts. Beach said it's changed his perspective.

"I don’t know what I would do. I honestly don’t without this program. It’s been my saving grace," Beach said. "If you don’t do anything – its just going to progress. The earlier you address the disease, the better your success in managing the disease."

Along with his outlook, Beach said he is seeing his symptoms improve too.

"When I started, that’s all I could handle, was about 4 or 5 minutes of total boxing with breaks in between," he said. "We are doing as much as 15 minutes now without a break."

"The focus is you are fighting something else," he added. "You’re fighting a disease that’s trying to take over your body."

Former Indiana Prosecutor Scott Newman, who is living with Parkinson's disease, founded Rock Steady Boxing in 2006, according to its website.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS