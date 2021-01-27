Local barre studio creates 90s hip hop workout video with 'Salt-N-Pepa' star

Barre Forte founder collaborates with actress GG Townsend to bring fun fitness video for all ages

DENVER — A Denver barre studio hopes to bring some fun to the fitness scene with a '90s hip hop trampoline workout.

Nadia Walker is the founder of Barre Forte in Denver. She said the idea was born after she saw the trailer for the "Salt-N-Pepa" movie on Lifetime with GG Townsend.

"I was like 'oh my gosh,' I get crazy ideas all the time. I reached out to her and here we all are," said Walker. "What we decided to do was film a video to push it based off of the trampoline format that I have here at the studio, the goal was to make it a fun zoom party."

You could say "push it" takes on a whole new meaning on a rebounder.

"My appreciation grew so much because of how much you burn and it's not easy, it's real hard. You can definitely fall ... I almost did a couple times," said Townsend. "We were on Zoom and she was going through the routine, fairly slow and I was sweating bullets."

In true pandemic fashion, the whole collaboration was done virtually. They practiced the routine on Zoom and pulled it off in just eight days.

"Now everyone is messaging and wants to learn it, we're going to make this our first step-by-step dance, chorography class on the fit forte site," said Walker.