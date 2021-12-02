Coconut water: the king of hydration

From Vita Coco |PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Coconut water checks a lot of boxes on the list of healthy ingredients your body needs for optimum performance.

It’s Packed With Potassium- Often under-consumed in American diets, potassium is an important electrolyte that helps you stay hydrated. One 500ml serving of coconut water (like Vita Coco coconut water) contains more potassium than 2 bananas- It’s like natural sports drink! (healthline.com Sept. 2018)

Guilt Free Calories- At 45 calories per cup, coconut water is a more natural swap for sugary or artificially sweetened drinks.

Rich in Vitamin C, Calcium and Magnesium – These essential vitamins and nutrients support immunity, bone strength and organ function as well as provide a boost of energy to power through your day.

Delicious, versatile taste – Coconut water (like Vita Coco coconut water) is a great additional to a variety of recipes, from smoothies and cocktails to rice dishes, salad dressings and more.

¼ cup ginger root (washed, roughly chopped)

1/3 cup lemon juice freshly squeezed

¼ cup Coconut Water

Pinch or more Cayenne Pepper (to Taste)

Directions:

Place ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth and no chunks of ginger remain. Strain into 2 glasses. Enjoy.

The Vita Coco Project

Vita Coco, the largest coconut water brand in the world, sources its coconuts from thousands of family farms throughout the tropics. They give back to coconut farming communities by teaching sustainable farming practices and building classrooms for children in the communities.

Vita Coco started in New York in 2003. You can now buy over 15 flavors of Vita Coco, from the refreshing Original to the extra-coconutty Pressed or energizing Boosted line of products. Learn more @VitaCoco or vitacoco.com.

More recipes from Vita Coco Coconut Water

Life Force Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped Celery

1 cup Spinach

2 cups of Vita Coco Original coconut water

1/2 cup Frozen mango

1 cup Frozen wild blueberries

- Raw honey or agave for taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients into high-speed blender (coconut water goes last) - you may need to add more liquid/coconut water to cover all the ingredients. Blend serve into 2-4 servings and enjoy!

Indulge and Hydrate

Leave it to Vita Coco to create a smoothie that boosts your hydration and satisfies your sweet tooth! Perfect for the whole family!

PB&J Smoothie

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup of Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

-1/2 cup strawberries

-1/2 cup blueberries

-1 cup spinach

-1/2 cup granola

-2 tablespoons of almond butter

- 1 scoop of protein

Directions: