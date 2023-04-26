5 ways to pack protein into every meal

DENVER — Your body needs protein, plain and simple. Every cell of your body relies on protein as a major contributor to growth, healing and tissue maintenance. Your body’s protein requirements vary based on your activity level and overall health. Basically the recommended daily amount of protein intake is about 0.36 grams per body weight pound. That means…if you weigh 140 pounds then you should be eating 50 grams of protein daily. (link women’s health)

SO…how can you fit a little more protein into your diet without gnawing on beef jerky all day? Here are some simple tips:

1. Cook with bone broth instead of water when possible…that’s a 7g. of protein per serving boost!

2. Choose Greek yogurt - with less liquid, Greek yogurt is richer and has higher protein content

3. Top salads and with chopped almonds- great crunch and texture

4. Enjoy more whole grains- surprise! Grains contain protein 1 cup of cooked quinoa contains 8 grams of protein.

5. Top with peanut butter- delicious and satisfying as a dip for fruits and veggies.

