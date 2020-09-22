Caring for the environment that goes beyond the bottle | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — There’s a lot of talk about the environmental impact of plastic…specifically plastic water bottles, and if it would be better to replace them with glass or aluminum bottles. A recent study by Amcor, a global leader in the production of responsible packaging for food, beverage and other products, found that PET plastic is a more sustainable material that leaves less of a carbon footprint than aluminum cans and glass. Click here for study details.

What Is PET Plastic?

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a highly recyclable plastic resin that is BPA free, lightweight and durable. What makes PET so sustainable is that it is indefinitely recyclable. This means that a PET water bottle recycled today could potentially be used as a water bottle for your children and their children, etc. Additionally, PET material packaging contributes to 70% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to aluminum cans and glass. PET is a favorable water bottle container because it's an inert substance that is BPA free and won't degrade or be leached into the water itself. Recycled plastic, or RPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottles are engineered to utilize plastic waste, which otherwise could end up in landfills.

A Company That Cares About What You Care About…

Eldorado Natural Spring Water was the first bottled water company in the United States to start using recycled plastic and they continue to work toward new ways to reduce their environmental impact. The RPET plastic used in Eldorado’s bottles is FDA approved and meets the same rigorous safety standards as virgin plastic bottles. Additionally:

-All Eldorado products are manufactured using solar power. The manufacturing facility obtains about 50% of its energy needs from a rooftop 100 kilowatt solar electric system that was installed in 2009.

-Waste from the plant is recycled. Almost 96% of the waste created in the Eldorado Natural Spring Water plant is recycled. This includes paper, plastic, and cardboard.

Eldorado Natural Spring Water is locally owned and operated. They strive to maintain excellence in the industry and the community, so you can feel good about the planet and the water that goes into your body. Learn more by clicking here.

