Millennial and Gen Zers seek natural energy| PAID CONTENT

DENVER — The natural energy category, which is defined by high caffeine plant-based beverages, has evolved in just 5 years to $200 million in annual sales…and it continues to grow. According to a recent survey, 63% of millennials are trying to incorporate more unprocessed foods and plants into their diets, and 53% are buying more organic products than they did five years ago showing a trend toward a more healthy and natural lifestyle.

Get To Know Guayusa

The Amazonian super leaf (gwhy-you-sa), is brewed much like tea and delivers more caffeine than a cup of coffee. It naturally contains antioxidants and caffeine and offers a unique balance of polyphenols and L-theanine.

Benefits of Guayusa include:

Sustained energy and focus: The unique balance of polyphenols and L-Theanine (compounds found in the leaf) provides sufficient energy, improved mood and alertness, powering your body and mind. No crash or jitters: Several studies have confirmed the antioxidant properties of the guayusa leaf, which helps protect the body against oxidative stress, resulting in a crash and jitter-free boost of clean energy.

RUNA saw a significant opportunity to revamp its clean energy drink lineup to deliver a replacement for the sugar-rich options that have long dominated the market. RUNA brings power from a good place, using the natural benefits of Guayusa.

Know Your Energy Drink

With only a small amount (2 grams) of organic cane sugar - the equivalent to 2 strawberries - RUNA delivers distinguished fruit flavors without compromising the beverage’s health benefits. Made from a leaf, not a lab, each 12-ounce can of RUNA contains just 10 calories and 150 milligrams of natural caffeine. It gives consumers an all-natural, plant-based alternative to the coffee and tea drinkers who are looking for a stronger, cleaner boost.

RUNA sources exclusively from families that grow guayusa in sustainable, biodiverse forest gardens. Together, they’re pioneering a new way to do business in the Amazon.

The RUNA lineup – which includes six enhanced flavors – is available for consumers on Amazon and select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Ralphs, Safeway, Albertsons and more.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.