DENVER — Fueling properly before a workout is key to performing well and seeing positive results. Nutritional preparation is just as important as physical training and rest. When we don’t fuel properly before a workout, we can experience lack of energy or early fatigue. We’re susceptible to dehydration, muscle cramps, heat illness, upset stomach, and GI issues. The most common mistakes we make before working out include:
- Underestimating the power of carbohydrates. Carbs are immediate energy and our primary fuel source during exercise.
- Choosing the wrong types of food. Consuming foods high in fat or fiber too close to training can lead to GI upset.
- Not eating enough. Many of us have been taught to count calories and worry about weight gain. We need to shift this paradigm towards adequate fueling for maximized performance.
- Relying on caffeine or other stimulants. There’s no substitute for real fuel.
- Thinking all hydration is equal. Water hydrates, but electrolytes provide vital nutrients that help bodies function.
Honey Stinger’s Prepare, Perform, and Recover sports nutrition products are made with organic honey, taste great, and help athletes keep going, feel good, and achieve goals.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.
COLORADO & COMPANY IS A PART OF 9NEWS AND FEATURES COLORADO EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.