DENVER — To get faster and stronger, we push ourselves to new limits. Before we can take it to the next level though, we need to recover. What and when we eat and drink are critical. The most important reasons to make recovery part of training include:
- Replenishing glycogen stores. Think carbs!
- Repairing muscles. Protein is made up of amino acids (building blocks for muscles). Consuming protein post workout helps bodies repair.
- Hydrating for electrolyte balance. Micronutrients lost through sweat are potassium, sodium, calcium, chloride, and magnesium. We need to replace water and nutrients.
- Decreasing fatigue and risk of injury.
- Maximizing physical gains from each session for overall improvement.
