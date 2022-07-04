Find out why you need to incorporate coconuts into your diet | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — All coconut palms are categized as species Cocos Nucifera, but that is where the singularity ends! 15 types of coconuts grow on Cocos Nucifera…some are yellow and compact, others are brown and bristly, and others still are green and elongated.

Green coconuts are young coconuts, 7 months old or younger. At this tender age, green coconuts offer sweet flesh along with highly nutritious water inside.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup shredded, unsweetened coconut

1/4 cup chia seeds

3/4 cup full fat coconut milk

1/2 cup coconut water

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp Himalayan salt

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

Instructions:

In a small bowl or half pint Mason type glass jar, add coconut, chia seeds, coconut milk, coconut water, vanilla and salt and mix until very well combined.

Place in the refrigerator and allow to rest for at least 2 hours

Serve with fresh raspberries or other fruit of your choice

Did You Know…?

Coconut farming sustains many communities in tropical countries and provides environmentally sound business opportunities.

The Vita Coco Project

Vita Coco, the largest coconut water brand in the world, sources its coconuts from thousands of family farms throughout the tropics. They give back to coconut farming communities by teaching sustainable farming practices and building classrooms for children in the communities. You can now buy over 15 flavors of Vita Coco, from the refreshing Original to the extra-coconutty Pressed or energizing Boosted line of products. Learn more @VitaCoco or vitacoco.com.

