DENVER – Data analysis of three specimens from Washington Park’s Grasmere Lake is expected to reveal what killed as many as 40 ducks there since May 14.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan said the results of an analysis by its Wildlife Health Laboratory in Fort Collins are expected in the next day or two.

CPW is working with Denver Parks and Recreation to investigate the duck deaths, and based on past experience, it appears both agencies suspect a water quality issue is to blame.

Ducks in Wash Park are dying and CPW is dying to know why. (Photo: Jeremy Moore)

Duncan said warmer weather can produce toxic levels of bacteria in the lake, which is primarily a threat to waterfowl.

He said the last time this happened was in 2016.

© 2018 KUSA