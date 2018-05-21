This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.
Going to the movies is just a given in the summer for families looking for blockbuster fun, especially in an air-conditioned theater or, better yet, under a beautiful Colorado evening sky. It can be a challenge to keep track of all the summer film series around the city.
The following round-up of flicks being screened, outdoors and indoors, should be helpful for friends and families planning summertime activities. Most of the films are your typical family fare, namely animation and comedy — usually G- or PG-Rated. (Parent, take note, “Coco” is on many of the lists!)
Not just for kids though, some line-ups include classic pop culture films from the 80s and 90s for adults.
Most are free, if not totally cheap. Showtimes vary — usually in the morning (around 10 a.m.) for the kids and at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) for grown-ups and families. Here’s what’s showing…
- Denver Film Society’s Film On The Rocks (Morrison) – Select dates at dusk from May 15 to August 13, Cost: $15
- Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse (Boulder and Lakewood) – At Century 16 Bel Mar, every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from May 22 to July 25, and, at Century Boulder, every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. from May 30 to August 2, Cost: $5 for 10 films or $1 per flick
- Food & Flick Fridays (Firestone) – Select Fridays at dusk from June 1 to August 10, Cost: FREE
- Starlight Summer Movie Night (Castle Rock) – At dusk on June 2 and July 14, Cost: FREE
- Stapleton’s Movies on the Green (Denver) – Select Fridays at dusk from June 1 to August 24, Cost: FREE
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Alamo Kids Camp (Denver and Littleton) – Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. from June 4 to August 17, Cost: $1, $3 or $5 — you decide.
- Harkins Theatres’ Summer Movie Fun (Denver) – Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m. from June 4 to August 10 Cost: $5 for 10 films or $2 per flick
- Regal Cinemas’ Summer Movie Express (Lakewood, Littleton, Centennial and Sheridan) – Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 5 to August 1, Cost: $1 per flick
- MetroLux 14’s Summer Kids Film Series (Loveland) – Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 12 to August 15, Cost: $2 per flick
- Movies in the Park (Westminster) – At dusk on June 15, July 13 and August 24 at Legacy Ridge Golf Course, Big Dry Creek Park and City Park, respectively, Cost: FREE
- Elitch Gardens Theatre’s Summer Film Series (Denver) – On select Fridays at dusk from June 16 to August 25, Cost: $5, kids (6 and under) are FREE
- Movies in the Park (Erie) – At dusk on June 2, July 14 and August 25 — plus, fun-themed activities or craft prior to the start of each movie, Cost: FREE
- Fairmount Cemetery’s Summer Movie Series (Denver) – Saturdays at dusk on June 16, July 28 and August 25 Cost: FREE
- Aspen Grove’s Family Film Night (Littleton) – At dusk on June 14, June 28 and July 12.
- Movies in the Park (Parker) – At 6 p.m. on July 14 at O’Brien Park, Cost: FREE
- Movies in the Park (Thornton) – Saturdays at 8 p.m. on June 16, June 30, July 21 and August 11, Cost: FREE
- Movie Night (Centennial) – At 7:30 p.m. on August 18 at Centennial Center Park, Cost: FREE
- Infinity Park’s Monday Movie Madness (Glendale) – Bi-weekly every Monday at 7:30 p.m. from June 11 to August 6, Cost: FREE
- Promenade Shops’ Movies on Main (Loveland) – Every Friday at 7 p.m. from June 29 to July 27, Cost: FREE
- Southlands’ Movies on the Square (Aurora) – Every Wednesday at dusk from July 25 to August 15, Cost: FREE
- Summer Movie Series (Northglenn) – Every Wednesday at dusk from July 25 to August 15, Cost: FREE
- Film in the Park (Highlands Ranch) – Every Friday at dusk from August 3 to 17, Cost: FREE
- Movies & Music in the Park (Golden) – Every Friday at dusk from August 3 to 24, Cost: FREE
- 88 Drive-In Theatre (Commerce City) – Every night shows triple-feature from April 19 to September 2, Cost: $8 per person, kids (11 & under) are FREE
- Denver Mart Drive-In (Denver) – Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows double-feature from May 25 to September 2, Cost: $10 per person, kids (6 & under) are FREE
- Regal Cinemas’ Value Days (Littleton) – Every Tuesday, Meadows 12 offers special pricing for tickets, including new releases, all year-long, Cost: $7.04 (Note: There is an upcharge for 3-D screenings.)
- Elvis Cinemas – See second-run flicks for $3 before 6 p.m. and $4 after 6 p.m.; “Cheap” concessions, too!
The following summer film series from last year have yet to announce any schedule for 2018:
- Flicks in the Square — Arvada
- Civic Center’s Movies in the Park — Denver
- University of Denver & Porter Adventist Hospital‘s Family Movie Nights — Denver
- Standley Lake Library’s Outdoor Movies — Arvada
- Broomfield’s Summer Reading Films — Broomfield
- Westminster’s Movies in the Park — Westminster
- Little Man Ice Cream’s Flick Fridays — Denver
- Friday Family Film Series at JW Marriott — Denver
