Two Colorado counties are among those with the 10 highest top-to-bottom income ratio, according to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute.

The report analyzes income inequality across 3,061 U.S. counties, 916 metropolitan areas and all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The report examines how the top 1 percent of people and the remaining 99 percent fared during 2015, the latest data available.

"This analysis finds, consistent with our previous analyses, that there has been vast and widespread growth in income inequality in every corner of the country," the report says. "Overall, the growth in incomes of the bottom 99 percent has improved since our last report."

The average income of the lower 99 percent of residents of Pitkin County, which ranked 7th for income disparity in the U.S., is $91,714. That's compared to the top 1 percent, which has an average income of $6.6 million, making a top-to-bottom ratio of 72.2. Aspen is the county seat for Pitkin.

San Miguel County residents in the top 1 percent make an average $4.5 million, compared to the bottom 99 percent, who make an average $65,281 -- a ratio of 69.2. That ranks the county, seated by Telluride, 8th when it comes to income disparity.

When it comes to state data, the report places Colorado in the middle of the pack when it comes to income disparity, ranking 20th nationwide, with the top 1 percent of residents bringing in an average income of $1.2 million, and the rest bringing in an average income of $61,165.

For metropolitan areas, Glenwood Springs ranked 8th among all 916 areas analyzed, with a top-to-bottom income ratio of 45, according to the report.

The EPI is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit American think tank that analyzes economic trends and the impact of policies and proposals.

© 2018 KUSA-TV