Colorado Convention Center kicks off 1st major event since pandemic began

More than 20,000 visitors from 30 states are coming to Denver over two weekends.

DENVER — After a lengthy pandemic pause, the Colorado Convention Center is welcoming its first city-wide event in over a year.

Thousands of volleyball players and their families will be at the Colorado Convention Center, beginning Friday, for the 2021 Crossroads Volleyball Tournament.

One of the largest youth volleyball tournaments in the country, the tournament features hundreds of youth girls volleyball teams vying for a spot in the Junior National Girls Volleyball Championship.

The volleyball tournament will be held over the next two weeks, with COVID safety guidelines in place, and will bring more than 20,000 visitors to Denver.

Visit Denver said the event is expected to generate over $13.5 million in economic impact for the city, in addition to bringing a boost to Denver restaurants and businesses and filling rooms in more than 50 hotels across the metro area.

The tournament kicks off just one week after the Colorado Convention Center launched construction on its expansion project, said Visit Denver.

When complete in late 2023, the expansion will allow for an estimated 25 additional events per year, generating an additional $85 million in annual economic impact.

Visit Denver anticipates a rebound of the convention industry to pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.