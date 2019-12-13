DENVER — Included is news of a Denver tower getting branded with a major name, a look at tech companies hiring more than 1,000 new workers in 2020, a study that examined how much money Denver panhandlers make, and a peek inside an Evergreen home the current owner calls his "Colorado Playboy Mansion."

Technology

1) Salesforce plans to brand Denver tower, double Colorado workforce (DBJ subscriber content)

Salesforce's new building at 1225 17th St.

Salesforce is expanding its presence in Denver, with a new office at 17th Street Plaza in Lower Downtown and plans to double its workforce over eight years.

2) These Colorado tech companies expect to hire for more than 1,000 new jobs in 2020

In another year marked by a wave of companies opening Denver offices, tech companies grew in Colorado in 2019 and plan to continue to do so in 2020.

Real estate

3) Evergreen mansion with car museum, Star Trek-themed theater and resort-style pool listed for nearly $20M

Evergreen's Thunder Ridge estate is located at 24503 Chris Drive.

Retired race-car driver Richard Berry is selling his custom-designed "Colorado Playboy Mansion" set on 79 acres in Evergreen. For the asking price of $19.999 million, Thunder Ridge offers a sprawling home with top-of-the-line design and its very own car museum set on a peaceful hilltop lot above Denver.

4) Cherry Hills Village home sells for a record-breaking price of $11.6M

Former Level 3 CEO James Crowe has finally sold his Cherry Hills Village mansion for a Denver-metro record price despite a number of price cuts over the course of a decade.

5) 2 Colorado cities pinpointed as housing markets expected to 'outperform' in coming years

Potential homebuyers, take note. Purchasing a home in the Colorado Springs or Fort Collins markets could become more feasible during the next few years.

6) Denver among top U.S. markets for residential construction permits in 2019

Denver ranks among the top 20 metros for the number of residential building permits issued to developers, according to a recent report by Apartment Guide.

Food & lifestyle

7) Molson Coors invests in Denver Blue Moon facility, increasing production capacity 50% (DBJ subscriber content)

Blue Moon's River North brewpub features a blue-moon-shaped chandelier with 12,000 feet of cord in it.

True to Molson Coors’ CEO Gavin Hattersley’s word, the brewing company is increasing its investment in its local Blue Moon Brewing facility even as it moves its headquarters out of Denver, installing additional beer-making equipment that will increase production capacity at the River North Art District brewpub.

Travel

8) Southwest beefs up Denver flights for summer 2020

FILE- In this July 17, 2018, file photo ramp workers prepare a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 for departure to Denver from Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

On Wednesday, Southwest said it will add service out Denver, flying 240 weekday departures in May before upping that number to 249 in June. That will represent the most flights Southwest will have ever operated out of Denver.

Denver news

9) Denver panhandlers make about $10 per hour, CU Denver study finds

“[$10] without taxes is actually close to the Colorado minimum wage of $11.10 and it's also way above the federal minimum wage of $7.25, so they're actually making decent money,” University of Colorado Denver marketing instructor and researcher Francisco Conejo told DBJ.

