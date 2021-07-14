How did the All-Star Game impact Denver's economy?

Now that the game has past, many economists and those part of making the game possible are waiting to learn how much money was generated.



"I think the impact is going to be real. We had close to 49,000 people at all of the All-Star events over the last few days. We had a little over 100,000 people walk through the Convention Center at Play Ball Park that fans experienced,” said Denver Sports Commission, Executive Director Matthew Payne.



They aren’t expecting to know the full impact for a couple of weeks.



"Projections are always tough when it comes to economic impact,” he said.



Denver hosting the All-Star Game was a last-minute decision after the MLB moved it from Atlanta in April.



"Our most recent reference point is really Atlanta when they did some projections of around that $100 million,” Payne said.



Projections for Denver range between $60 and $190 million. Metropolitan State University economics professor Alexandre Padilla said projections are based on a number of things.



"They usually base that on revenues associated with ticket sales. Anything related to food and beverage, hotel accommodations, parking, T-shirts – anything you can think is related to the event or associated with the businesses,” Padilla said.



National Reporter for NBC LX, an online streaming service, Noah Pransky, said officials must also factor in how many fans at the events were local.

