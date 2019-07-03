Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase have named the joint health care startup announce more than a year ago, and unveiled a website with details about its intent.

The new company will be called Haven, and in a memo on Haven’s newly launched website, CEO Dr. Atul Gawande said the company’s guiding principles include being an advocate for patients and an ally to anyone – including clinicians, industry leaders, innovators, policymakers and more, who seek to make patient care better and lower costs.

The company also said it will create new solutions and change technologies, contracts policy and more in their efforts, in a “relentless” pursuit to make health care better.

“As a surgeon, I’ve devoted my career to caring for my patients and working to make the health care system better,” he wrote. “I believe all people deserve quality health care that is both affordable and accessible.”

The company says Gawande has been meeting with employees of the three companies in recent months, and has since identified a number of areas to improve the current health system. Those include fixing the difficulty patients have accessing care, navigating the complex system, and affording medical treatments and prescription drugs.

