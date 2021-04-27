Amazon expands in-garage delivery to Denver area

Prime members can get their groceries delivered inside their garage in Denver-area cities.

DENVER — Amazon announced Tuesday that its in-garage delivery service will be expanded to the Denver area.

Originally launched last November in five cities, "Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery" is now expanding to 5,000 additional cities including Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Englewood and Parker.

Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery allows eligible Prime members to have their Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries delivered inside their garage.

Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery is available everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery, at no additional cost to eligible Prime members, said Amazon. A myQ connected smart garage door opener is required to enable garage access for secure delivery.

“Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery,” said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon. “As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we’re excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather.”

Amazon said eligible Prime members can shop online at amazon.com/fresh or amazon.com/wholefoods and build a cart just like they would for any grocery delivery order. Customers with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then simply select “Key Delivery” at checkout.

According to Amazon, grocery orders are securely delivered by a delivery professional. Customers can use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to be notified when their groceries arrive.

“We’ve worked hard to bring the convenience of grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to even more Prime members, now reaching customers in more than 5,000 cities and towns,” said Stephenie Landry, Vice President of Grocery at Amazon. “I’m thrilled to offer customers Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, and believe this expansion illustrates our commitment to continually innovate to make the experience of ordering groceries online even better for customers.”

