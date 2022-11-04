Diaper sales tax eliminated in Aurora

Aurora is the first city in Colorado to exempt both menstrual products and diapers from sales tax collection.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council has passed an ordinance to exempt diapers from sales tax collection.

The Aurora ordinance, which eliminates the 3.75% sales tax, includes both infant diapers and adult incontinence products and will take effect June 1, 2022.

Aurora is the first city in Colorado to exempt both menstrual products and diapers from sales tax collection.

The ordinance passed on final reading with a vote of 6-3, with one member absent. Councilmembers said it will help both young families and older residents.

"I am thrilled for the residents of Aurora that a majority of my colleagues supported this important tax cut for Aurora families," said Aurora City Councilman Curtis Gardner. "After passing a sales tax exemption on menstrual products last year, I think this was an important companion ordinance to recognize that dignity products like tampons and diapers are medically necessary and shouldn’t be subject to sales tax collection. Families in Aurora continue to face significant affordability challenges in light of significant increases in inflation and these exemptions are ways we can make life more affordable for our residents."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.