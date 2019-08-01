A new national securities exchange is in the works.

A consortium of big-name retail broker-dealers, banks and various other financial services firms are looking to launch a new equities exchange called MEMX, or Members Exchange.

The consortium includes Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC), E*TRADE Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ETFC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD), UBS AG (NYSE: AG), and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT).

Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities and Fidelity Investments are also on board with the project.

"The founding members of MEMX represent leading retail brokers, global banks and financial service firms, and market makers – a diverse array of market participants organizing for the common goal of improving markets for retail and institutional investors," said Douglas Cifu, chief executive officer of Virtu Financial. "The launching of MEMX is a testament to the market-wide demand for competition, innovation, and transparency."

