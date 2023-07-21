Bank of the West now has a new owner

BMO is now the 8th largest bank in North America by assets.

DENVER — Bank of the West is now part of BMO Financial Group.

BMO Financial Group has completed its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas.

The acquisition of Bank of the West adds nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO, extending its banking presence with 500 additional branches and offices.

BMO said it is now the 8th largest bank in North America by assets, with a footprint in 32 states including Colorado.

Bank of the West signage in the Denver metro area began reflecting the BMO acquisition in July.

Conversion of the banks' systems is expected in early September.

"We are excited to be bringing BMO and Bank of the West together to continue building a leading North American bank with a shared focus on progress for our customers, employees, communities and the planet," said Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group.

"We've been providing banking services to BMO customers for over 200 years, helping them make real financial progress, expand their businesses and drive economic growth. We look forward to working with communities across our expanded U.S. footprint to help drive meaningful change at the local level through a strong combination of financial and community-driven investment," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group.

We've joined @BMO! Our name will be changing, but our commitment to you isn't. Look out for communications from us in the coming weeks to learn more. pic.twitter.com/lT8wUM3nyQ — Bank of the West (@BankoftheWest) February 2, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.