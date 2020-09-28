Denver-based sports equipment company acquired for $454M

RiNo's Boa Technology Inc. has been acquired by Compass Diversified for $454 million.

DENVER — Denver-based Boa Technology Inc., maker of sports and fitness equipment, has been acquired by Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) for $454 million.

Boa specializes in footwear for sports activities and makes dial-based shoe fasteners.

The company was founded in 2001 and created a performance fit system specifically to help snowboarders have a better fit in their boots. Since then, Boa has expanded into products for cycling, golf, trail, hiking mountaineering, running and court sports. It’s even branched into workwear and medical equipment. Boa has more than 400 brand partners integrating its fit systems into performance footwear, headwear and medical bracing products.

Westport, Connecticut-based Compass Diversified is an owner of established North American middle market businesses.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.