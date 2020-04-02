DENVER — Boston Market, which continues to try to regain its footing in the changing fast-casual restaurant landscape, will be doing so with new leadership going forward, announcing Monday that COO Eric Wyatt is being elevated to CEO to replace Frances Allen as she is “departing for a new venture.”

The move comes just seven months after the Golden-headquartered chain — the largest quick-service chain based in Colorado as of the start of 2019 — announced that it would close about 10% of its stores as part of a “multifaceted transformation plan” to deal with changing consumer behavior, including increasing desire for third-party delivery and pickup meal options.

Allen said in a news release Monday that the plan already has shown “significant progress ... in the face of very challenging market conditions,” and that it would continue as planned under the new leadership.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Mountaintop home perched above Boulder with 'sky walk' listed for $5M

RELATED: Evergreen mansion with car museum listed for nearly $20M

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS