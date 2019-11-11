BOULDER, Colo. — Looking for a Zen retreat to call home? A Boulder property recently hit the market with gardens designed by a monk and a layout that boosts privacy.

Listed Thursday for $4.65 million, 2060 Norwood Ave. in Boulder is set on a 1.06-acre lot with Japanese gardens designed by Zen monk Martin Hakubi Mosko, a gazebo, koi pond, waterfalls and an aquaponic greenhouse. The lot also boasts 180-degree views of the Flatirons and Boulder Valley.

The 6,243-square-foot home was designed by J. Matthew McMullen and built in 2000 with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and plenty of other features to help its homeowners find their inner peace. Features include a private master suite with a double-sided fireplace, private office, private balcony and five-piece bathroom. The home's guest suite is also designed to have its own entrance.

The sun-soaked gourmet kitchen has pocket doors that allow its open design to be closed off. Other features of the home include a large recreation room, a theater room with a projector and fireplace, a 450-bottle wine cellar and infrared sauna. A four-car attached garage also includes a workshop.

