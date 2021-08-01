Bud Light packaging gives 'Mile High Salute' to Broncos fans

Anheuser-Busch has a ‘Mile High Salute’ for Broncos fans.

DENVER — Bud Light has announced the return of NFL team bottles and aluminum cans for the 2021 season.

Bud Light said its new Denver Broncos cans and packaging "brings fandom to a whole new level."

"Broncos fans can toast to their favorite squad this season with products displaying a ‘Mile High Salute’ rally cry!" said Anheuser-Busch.

The NFL cans are available to fans in Denver for a limited time beginning Monday.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant has teamed with Bud Light for his very own limited-edition pack.

Bud Light said it has partnered with 29 NFL players across 27 teams who will be supporting the brand this season.

Besides the Broncos' Fant, other NFL athletes include Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mike Evans, JuJu Smith-Schuster and more.

“As a longtime partner of the NFL, Bud Light is excited to welcome fans back this season, recognizing that without them, both the NFL and Bud Light would not be what they are today,” said Andy Goeler, Bud Light Vice President of Marketing. “We know this season is going to be special, and whether fans are cheering on their team at the stadium, bar or at home, Bud Light is excited to celebrate the big moments of the year, right by their side.”

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!