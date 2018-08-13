DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Over a hundred Toys R Us and Babies R Us retail locations will be auctioned off this week.

New York-based real estate brokerage group A&G Realty Partners will hold the auctions for the properties Monday and Tuesday in Manhattan. In total, the auction covers 123 Toys R Us locations – a total approaching 5 million square feet and including both owned properties and ground-leased ones.

Stores range from 20,000 to 65,000 square feet, with the average just over 40,000 square feet. The offer includes 10 locations in California, 18 in Ohio and multiple locations in several other states.

Locations scheduled for auction in Colorado are 7155 Business Center Drive in Highlands Ranch (38,789 square feet) and 5650 West 88th Ave. in Westminster (42,192 square feet).

