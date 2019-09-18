DENVER — Ready to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Denver?

From a burger joint to a selfie musem, read on for a list of the newest spots to debut recently.

American Elm

Head over to 4132 W. 38th Ave. in West Highland and you'll find American Elm, a new New American spot. With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

On the menu, expect to find entrees such as seared scallops served with butter bean succotash and cornbread, and summer squash linguine served with crispy tofu, roasted cashews, edamame and fine herbs. The American Elm has a full bar that serves cocktails, craft beer and wine from around the world.

Hungry? Check it out from 4–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Snarfburger

Snarfburger is a spot to score burgers and sandwiches, that recently opened at 2535 Federal Blvd. in Sloan Lake. With three stars on Yelp out of four reviews, Snarfburger is still finding its footing.

Try the Snarfburger, the signature item on the menu, with all beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup and hot sauce. Customers can add bacon, avocado, bologna, mushrooms and extra cheese. There are also hot dogs, a pork chop sandwich and french fries and onion rings as sides.

It's open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Fire On The Mountain

A Washington Park West newcomer, Fire On The Mountain is a beer bar, offering chicken wings and more that's located at 300 S. Logan St., Suite 102. Fire on the Mountain is off to a strong start, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews from Yelpers.

The menu features burgers, sandwiches fried pickles and queso. Menu standouts include the Jamaican Jerk chicken salad with mixed greens, grilled pineapple, tomatoes, red onions and blue cheese dressing; the Emma sandwich with chicken tenders tossed in buffalo-blue sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and blue cheese crumbles; and the Co Green Chili burger with hatch green chili, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and fried shallots.

Give the new business a try from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Denver Selfie Museum

A newcomer to LoDo, Denver Selfie Museum is an art museum that's located at 1525 Market St. This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of five reviews.

The museum provides the backdrop for visitors to take pictures and, of course, selfies in front of various types of artwork and interactive displays. It encourages people to 'touch, explore and laugh' throughout its many exhibits. All you need is a camera.

Head on over to see what it's all about from noon–8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

