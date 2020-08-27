6,450 unemployment claims filed in Colorado last week

CDLE reported that $67.2 million in regular unemployment was paid out the week ending Aug. 22.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) reported that regular initial unemployment claims were more than 6,000 for the third straight week.

There were 6,450 regular initial unemployment claims and 16,417 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed during the week ending Aug. 22.

CDLE reports that $67.2 million in regular unemployment benefits was paid out that week.

For the week ending Aug. 15, CDLE reported 6,942 initial regular unemployment claims were filed, along with 11,809 PUA claims.

CDLE reported that $68.7 million in regular unemployment benefits was paid out that week.

A total of 269,964 continued claims were filed for the week ending Aug. 15. That includes 179,790 from regular unemployment, 79,038 from PUA and 11,218 from Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Since mid-March, a total of 536,782 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 736,108 claims, including federal PUA benefits.

Benefits paid since March 29 from CDLE:



Regular unemployment: $1.66 Billion

PUA (gig workers/self-employed): $548.6 Million

PEUC (extends unemployment benefits by up to 13 weeks): $27.7 Million

FPUC ($600 weekly unemployment benefits): $2.43 Billion

State extended benefits (extended unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks)

Total: $4.67 billion

Top 10 industries with highest initial unemployment claims for week ending August 8, according to CDLE:

Accommodation and Food Services: 590 (12.1% of claims that week) Healthcare and Social Assistance: 513 (10.5%) Retail Trade: 525 (10.8%) Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 504 (10.3%) Construction: 452 (9.3%) Professional and Technical Services: 341 (7.0%) Manufacturing: 363 (7.5%) Education Services: 300 (6.2%) Other Services: 182 (3.7%) Wholesale Trade: 196 (4.0%)

Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from a springtime collapse.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before. The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million most weeks since late March. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they never topped 700,000 in a week.

More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits -- up from 1.7 million a year ago -- a sign that many American families are depending on unemployment checks to keep them afloat.