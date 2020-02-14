DENVER — Included is a $5 million mansion formerly owned by a pro golfer, a video tour of a health-obsessed office space and a new restaurant planned for one of Cherry Creek’s hottest hotels.

See this week's top stories below.

Real estate

1) DBJ Offices: Tour TIAA's health-obsessed space with an onsite clinic, cashless marketplace and meditation training

Take a video tour of TIAA’s renovated Denver HQ which features all of the amenities we’ve come to expect from state-of-the-art offices, but also onsite primary-care physicians, full salad bar and a giant music player.

2) Cherry Hills Village mansion formerly owned by pro golfer 'The Walrus' listed for $4.99M

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Set on a sleepy 5.2 acres in a posh Denver-area suburb, the 10,614-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a rich history of owners. A four-car garage, pool and sauna are other features of the property.

3) 94-unit townhome development coming to Boulder suburb

The townhomes will be part of a residential community in Superior that consists of nearly 3,000 single and multifamily homes in addition to two schools, pools and roughly 600 acres of open space.

4) How this international outdoor retailer landed near REI for its Denver flagship store (DBJ subscriber content)

If you’re not already familiar with Fjallraven, you may want to brush up on the outdoor retailer — because they’re about to establish a strong presence in Denver.

Food and drink

5) 'Top Chef' star to leave Bar Dough, open first solo restaurant in Boulder

One of Colorado’s best-known chefs is leaving her famed restaurant to open her first solo spot— and, yes, its menu will include her famous fancy toasts.

6) Halcyon hotel creating new independent restaurant to replace Departure (DBJ subscriber content)

Halcyon — A Hotel in Cherry Creek will be the first new hotel in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood in 10 years when it officially opens on Aug. 8.

The hotel is betting that a more approachable food-and-beverage concept could serve as a calling card of a different type and bring in visitors from across Denver — not just the high-end Cherry Creek set.

7) Full Plate: A new arts-complex restaurant is here, and a new sushi eatery is coming

DBJ’s regular restaurant roundup features artsy dining, sushi at The Source, Cajun cuisine, beer, coffee and bacon.

Technology

8) Judge rules in favor of T-Mobile/Sprint merger, clearing way for Dish as a major national carrier

DISH Network

The one company that may come out in the best position from of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger is Colorado-based Dish Network. Here’s why.

9) Colorado names new director for department merging health care and IT

The state’s former IT coordinator helped develop and implement Colorado’s Health IT Roadmap and brings 15 years of experience to her new role.

RELATED: Sneak peek at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, Aspen home on the market for $24.9 million & more: 9 business stories to know

RELATED: Ranch sells for $27M, New LoDo restaurants & more: 9 business stories to know



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS