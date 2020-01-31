DENVER — Included is an inside look at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, a $24.9 million, seven-home Aspen-area compound and a roundup of the Denver public high schools with the top SAT scores. See this week's top stories below:

Food and drink

1) Vast majority of Molson Coors employees in Denver are leaving the company, letter confirms (DBJ subscriber content)

Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal

Nearly 90% of the employees who worked in the downtown Denver headquarters of Molson Coors Beverage Co. will not be moving to the company’s remaining offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, according to a letter sent by company lawyers to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office earlier this month.

2) Lucky's Market founders to purchase remaining stores

Following closure of most stores, Lucky's Market is selling its remaining stores to its founders, Bo and Trish Sharon. A group led by the Sharons will own and operate seven stores.

3) Full Plate: Stapleton mainstay, 2 Oskar Blues restaurants, Bar Louie closing

Denver Business Journal’s weekly roundup of restaurant news includes happenings in beer, burgers and, of course, tacos.

Retail

4) Take a sneak peek at new products featured in the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

More than 9,000 retail buyers crammed into the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show beginning Wednesday morning to see the work of more than 1,000 exhibiting snow-sports equipment, apparel and accessories companies. See what they have to offer here.

Real estate

Compass Aspen

5) This 7-home Colorado compound is on the market for $24.9M

Just up the road from Aspen is a prime piece of real estate with an asking price of $24.9 million. The property, 2 Mile Ranch, is home to seven houses with 22 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms across 244 acres.

6) Here's what Lakewood's newly passed growth cap could mean for the Denver metro area (DBJ subscriber content)

Following six months of debate, the Lakewood City Council agreed Tuesday on how to put into place a 1% cap on new residential-housing permits. And the decision seemed to leave a bit of a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.

7) This Denver metro neighborhood is among the top 5 'hottest' in the US for 2020

It’s the fourth-"hottest" neighborhood in the U.S. for 2020, according to a new report by Seattle-based Redfin.

8) See Denver's most wished-for Airbnbs and what hosts earned for 547,000 stays in 2019

It's no secret that short-term rentals are a popular lodging option for travelers in Denver and beyond, and recently released data from Airbnb shows the business is booming. Here are the most popular spots in the Denver area.

Education

9) These are the Denver-area public schools with the highest SAT scores

A DBJ analysis of state-supplied data shows that the top 25 Denver metro public and charter schools had a combined average mean score of 965 in 2019. And while Denver Public Schools had a strong showing, schools in areas as diverse as Aurora, Castle Rock and Strasburg also made the list.

