Accounting and advisory firms Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP and RGL Forensics are combining.

The merger represents an opportunity for expansion in several markets, especially in Denver, Chicago and New York, where both companies already have a presence.

“The combination of RGL and Baker Tilly deepens our firm’s expertise in forensic accounting services and gives RGL greater resources and capacity to serve clients on a larger scale,” Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman said in an emailed statement. “This merger represents strategic growth for both firms nationally and globally.”

The merger will be in full effect by the end of the year.

Read more about this at the Denver Business Journal.

© Exclusive to KUSA