Airbnb has taken the next step in its ambition to swallow the traditional hotel world as it now stands poised to snap up a last-minute hotel booking app.

The fast-growing travel network has signed an agreement to acquire fellow San Francisco-based company HotelTonight, a last-minute hotel booking platform. Airbnb declined to provide financial details, but said the deal should be complete in the next 30 days.

HotelTonight was last valued for $463 million as part of its $131 million funding round in March 2017, but its value has since likely soared alongside increases in customer use and revenue.

Since marking its 10th anniversary last year, Airbnb has aggressively ramped up plans to provide an end-to-end travel platform. Earlier this year it hired an airline veteran to help spearhead its global transportation plans, and last month it posted a 152 percent year-over-year increase in the number of hotel rooms available on its site as it continues to push into the traditional hospitality arena.

