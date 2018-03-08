DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Allowing legalized betting on sporting events in Colorado would not require a constitutional amendment but would require a change in state law, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman opined Thursday.

Coffman issued the formal opinion in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s May decision that a 1992 law prohibiting most states from allowing sports betting was illegal. That decision opened the door to Colorado and other states allowing a practice that has been commonplace only in Nevada and three other states.

Following an examination of Colorado law, Coffman determined that commercial sports betting is not subject to the state constitutional prohibition on lotteries that are not run by the state. However, she noted that sports betting is prohibited as illegal gambling under Colorado’s criminal code, meaning it would take an act of the Legislature to allow it.

“Whether or not sports gaming should be legalized in our state will ultimately be up to the Legislature to determine,” the Republican Coffman wrote. “I anticipate that the members of the General Assembly will receive substantial input from their constituents and other stakeholders regarding the potential societal consequences or benefits that will need to be weighed carefully to ensure the appropriate outcome for Colorado.”

