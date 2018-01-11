Almost 5 years after legalizing recreation marijuana, Denver is sharing what it’s learned

Jan. 1 marks five years since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado, and now, Denver is sharing what it’s learned with the other states and countries that have followed suit.

It’s part of a three day Marijuana Management Symposium, which was attended by stakeholders from the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, according to a news release from the city.

Among the topics up for discussion were the state of marijuana around the country, banking, cannabis tracking technology, and enforcement against illegal growers and distributors.

In a media availability Thursday morning, Denver Mayor Hancock attributed Denver’s success with marijuana legalization to collaboration.

“Everyone really owning their part, their role, and really taking their responsibility for implementing a strong framework,” Hancock said.

What he sees as the next challenges for the marijuana industry and state to tackle are sealing pot-related convictions, as well as implementing a better banking system.

Hancock also said there have been unforeseen challenges associated with legal recreational marijuana, from regulating pesticides to a uniform labeling of THC and marijuana-infused products.

“We need to dig deep on a lot of these issues,” Hancock said.

The symposium started on Wednesday and lasts until Friday at the Embassy Suites in Denver.

