At less than two years old, Alterra Mountain Co. plans to make $181 million in capital improvements across its American mountains in time for next ski season.

The Denver-based operator of the Winter Park and Steamboat ski areas in Colorado breaks down that investment further, divvying up that $181 million to spend $32.3 million for improved gondolas and lifts — including a new gondola at Steamboat and a new high-speed Sunnyside lift for Winter Park's Mary Jane territory — $27.1 million for customer-friendly technology, $8.3 million for snowmaking, $6.2 million for dining and $6.3 million for summer activity investments. Another $10 million is earmarked for "planning efforts to unlock future potential terrain and lift expansions, base area developments, new dining facilities and four-season activity offerings."

The Steamboat gondola and Winter Park lift improvements were the only Colorado-specific improvements outlined in the company's news release Monday. The new Steamboat gondola was previously announced in late 2018.

The projects are part of the company's $555 million improvement plan that is set to continue through 2022-23. A $170 million investment was made for the 2018-19 season, the company says.

