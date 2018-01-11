Amazon 4-star store opens Thursday at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree

LONE TREE — Online retail giant Amazon will open a store at the Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree on Thursday.

The 4,000-square-foot store will primarily carry products rated 4 stars or higher by online customers, along with new and trending products.

That includes everything from consumer electronics and kitchen items to toys, books and games.

"Customers can also test-drive dozens of Amazon devices and smart home accessories that work with Alexa, and shop a curated selection of speakers, fitness tech, and other highly rated consumer electronics," a release from the company said.

Colorado’s Amazon store is the second 4-star store to open in the country. In late September, the Seattle-based retailer opened a brick-and-mortar store in New York City.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

