Amazon to close bookstores and 4-star locations in Colorado

Amazon 4-star stores in Boulder and Lone Tree will also close as the company shifts focus to its Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Markets.

DENVER — E-commerce giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is closing the bulk of its brick-and-mortar stores, including the bookstore located in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood.

“We’ve decided to close our Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores, and focus more on our Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology," an Amazon spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

"We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon.”

Amazon opened the brick-and-mortar bookstore, located at 2787 E. 2nd Ave. in Cherry Creek, in March 2019. The launch followed a wave of Amazon bookstores opening in cities around the country, part of an experiment by the e-commerce giant with physical retail stores.

