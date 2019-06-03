DENVER — Amazon opened its first Denver-area bookstore Wednesday morning.

Amazon Books, located at 2787 E. 2nd Ave. in Cherry Creek, is the company's 19th bookstore across the country. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will integrate the benefits of offline and online shopping to help customers discover books and devices, Amazon said in a news release.

All of the books are rated four stars and above, are bestsellers in Amazon stores, are on Amazon.com or are new releases.

Anyone can shop at the store, but Prime members pay the Amazon.com price, which may differ from the in-store price.

In November, Amazon opened a physical store at the Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree. The 4,000-square-foot store will primarily carry products rated 4 stars or higher by online customers, along with new and trending products.

That includes everything from consumer electronics and kitchen items to toys, books and games.

