COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Amazon plans to open a new fulfillment center in Colorado Springs which will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs, the company announced on Thursday.

The 800,0000-square-foot facility will be located not far from the Colorado Springs Airport.

“The arrival of this incredibly successful and innovative company brings with it a wealth of good-paying jobs in our Southeast quadrant and continued positive growth at the Colorado Springs Airport," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

Employees will start at $15 an hour with benefits, according to Amazon. The company currently employs more than 4,000 full-time associates throughout Colorado.

Amazon, based in Seattle, already has several fulfillment centers in Colorado; the first one opened in Aurora in 2017, and a second one later opened in Thornton.

All associates will go through safety training and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon programs like Career Choice. In the Career Choice program, the company will prepay up to 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Last year, Amazon announced plans to expand its Denver tech presence by creating hundreds of new jobs and adding a downtown Denver office.

The company added 400 high-tech jobs in fields like software engineering, hardware engineering, cloud computing and advertising.

Colorado is also home to a store at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree and a physical bookstore in Cherry Creek.

