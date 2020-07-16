Colorado's only American Girl store closes its doors

The store at Park Meadows has permanently closed, a spokesperson for the company said.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Colorado's only American Girl store has permanently closed after 10 years, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

The store, located at the Park Meadow Mall in Lone Tree, had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now shuttered for good.

Stores in the Oak Park Mall in Overland, Kansas, and at North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Georgia also closed. All three stores had leases that were originally set to expire in early 2021.

“It has been our privilege to serve these communities for a decade or more, and we thank our customers for their loyalty and look forward to continuing our valued relationship with them,” said Jamie Cygielman, general manger for American Girl.

“While decisions that impact our associates, our customers and the community are always difficult, the closures are a necessary step to optimize our store portfolio and accelerate our expanding e-commerce business," Cygielman added.

Locally, the closure of the Lone Tree store impacts a total of 14 full- and part-time employees.

The company said it would offer "transition assistance" to all eligible employees. In total with the closure of all three stores, 31 regular full- and part-time employees, and 50 part-time (less than 20 hours per week) positions are being affected.

American Girl has 14 other retail stores in major markets throughout the U.S, as well as one outlet location. Items can also be purchased online.