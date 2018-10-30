DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Apple is widely expected to refresh the iPad Pro at an event this morning in New York, bringing the tablet’s technology more in sync with its top-of-the-line iPhones.

The company is livestreaming the event, which begins at 7 a.m. PST, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It comes just seven weeks after an event in California that saw the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 4, and the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

Analysts say it’s likely that the new iPad Pro will have an iPhone-esque edge-to-edge screen, no home button, and a USB-C charging port, similar to the new MacBook Pro. People will likely unlock the new iPad Pro with facial recognition, rather than their fingerprint.

Apple’s designers made dozens of custom versions of the company’s logo on the invitations that went out to journalists, leading some people to speculate that a new version of the Apple Pencil was on its way.

