Denver Business Journal — A 244-acre Aspen ranch, once listed for nearly $60 million, sold at auction Monday for $12.75 million.

The Circle R Ranch, located in central Colorado's Woody Creek valley, includes six homes with a combined 22 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms.

The Aspen Times reported that two bidders competed during the auction, conducted by Concierge Auctions, where bidding started at $10 million.

Last month, the Denver Business Journal profiled the ranch, including a 20-photo slide show.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2AQGpy5

