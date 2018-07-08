Denver Business Journal — A 244-acre Aspen ranch, once listed for nearly $60 million, sold at auction Monday for $12.75 million.
The Circle R Ranch, located in central Colorado's Woody Creek valley, includes six homes with a combined 22 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms.
The Aspen Times reported that two bidders competed during the auction, conducted by Concierge Auctions, where bidding started at $10 million.
Last month, the Denver Business Journal profiled the ranch, including a 20-photo slide show.
