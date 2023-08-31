Auto mechanic does things differently at Sheridan shop

Good Judy Garage is a place that aims to make everyone feel comfortable when they go in for auto repairs.

SHERIDAN, Colo. — Auto shops are not usually places where everyone feels comfortable. Cars are complicated. Repairs are pricey. And sometimes the explanations are confusing.

And that is at best.

At worst, the experience can be something else altogether.

"There can be discrimination, there can be uncomfortable situations--it's just a very traditionally male-dominated industry," said CC Haug, owner of Good Judy Garage in Sheridan, Colo. "As a trans person, there’s a little bit of internal discomfort about being in that kind of environment, especially identifying as female."

Haug went to college for mechanical engineering and ended up working in the manufacturing industry as a machine shop supervisor. Her brain and heart always went back to cars.

"I started working on cars at a very young age sort of as a hobby at our family garage," Haug said. "When I turned 14, I was able to get a work permit and went to work full time at one of our family shops."

Haug said she wanted to get back to her first passion of working on cars, but she did not know if she would feel comfortable getting a job at a garage.

"I was still in the closet at that point, and I hadn’t come out as trans and decided for my own mental health that I didn’t sort of want to be in the closet anymore," Haug said. "I needed to come out and live life as myself."

So she started her own business, Good Judy Garage. The name says it all.

"It's an homage to the LGBTQ+ history and the community as a whole, and Judy Garland who was a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community," Haug said.

Haug set out to work for herself, by herself, but soon she needed more help. She found the right people and taught them the ropes of car maintenance.

"It's kind of crazy to think that a year and a half ago, almost two years ago, I didn’t know how to change my own oil and now I’m replacing engines," said Soph Ives, Good Judy's shop manager. "I’m really lucky to find a place where I can be myself and also be appreciated and respected and also have a place to learn new things."

Good Judy has two additional technicians. Chuck Teppler-Horne said he could not imagine a better fit for his interests and beliefs.

"It's interesting working at an automotive shop that doesn’t function in the same way as most do," Teppler-Horne said. "We want to make a change and we want to make people feel comfortable."

The shop has a hard time keeping up with customer demand. People like J.B. Allred appreciate being able to go to a garage where they can be themselves. That is not always the case, Allred said.

"I think you end up code-switching pretty substantially, and I’m more careful of what I leave in my car, I’m more careful of how I dress," Allred said as he waited for a tire rotation and oil change. "I walked in and felt l could immediately trust these people and that means a lot."

Haug said this has not only been a great business choice for her. It has also been the best life choice.

"They’re my family. These are my people I love them," Haug said. "They all turn up every day and put their whole heart into everything they do."

The crew at Good Judy pride themselves on transparency and have an up-front pricing system. They also take time to explain the work that needs to be done on cars.

"I appreciate being spoken to like an intelligent human being by everyone," said customer Kymi Parker, who drove 45 minutes so she could support Good Judy. "I’m a big fan of supporting the queer community because that’s just community care, honestly."

Haug said businesses like hers should be the norm. And she hopes the industry moves towards a more diverse and welcoming place.

"In my opinion, we’ve been incredibly successful--more than I would’ve ever dreamed," Haug said.